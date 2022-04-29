Upcoming candidate forums

The candidate forums organized by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County continue on the following dates:

Nevada County Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters: 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 3. Candidates: Natalie Adona, Jason Tedder and Paul Gilbert.

State Assembly District 1: 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 4. Candidates: Belle Sandwith, Kelly Tanner and Joshua Brown.

Nevada County Assessor: 6 to 6:45 p.m., May 5: Candidates: Rolf Kleinhans and Gerald Bushore.

The forums will be held in-person at the Rood Center, streamed live on Comcast and Suddenlink channel 18, on the Nevada County Mediawebsite, https://nevadacountymedia.org/educational-channel , andYouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxmLvjWBtAY_k7YbKWXILFw , and on LWVWNC Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc .

All forums can be viewed on demand within 24 hours after the events on the League website at lwvwnc.org. Questions for candidates will be solicited in advance and at the forums, and can be sent to info@lwvwnc.org . Questions should be specific and applicable to all candidates in a forum. Contact Janice Bedayn at jbedayn@lwvwnc.org or 530-388-0147 with any questions.