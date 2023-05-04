OAKLAND, Calif. — The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) are now accepting applications for their Better Together Nature Positive Innovation and Resilience Hubs grant programs totaling $900,000 this year for projects and initiatives dedicated to environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

The deadline to apply is June 30 and is open to government, educational, and nonprofit organizations.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501©(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.