California is home to numerous state parks which visitors are always welcome to enjoy while being educated on the state’s vast natural history. Tomorrow, May 6, Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley will host the first of three family-focused events intended to encourage families to utilize the many parks that make California unique.
Fourth graders and their families are invited to discover their state parks with the Adventure Pass, which provides free entry to 19 participating state parks, including Empire Mine.
California State Parks, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and Nevada County Arts Council co-present the events.
Saturday’s offerings will offer plenty of fun activities for families in an effort to attract more attention to the deep history that runs throughout the Gold Country.
“Sara Raskie will be doing indigenous acorn processing,” said Sam Bell, Park Interpretive Specialist for California State Parks, Sierra District. “(Kids) can participate and understand how indigenous folks processed acorns and they can taste them. We’ll be doing tree cookie prints, learn a little bit about tree ring science use a block printed method where they will ink up a tree cookie and take with them.”
Bell was careful to note that “tree cookie” is just a term for a slice of a trunk, and not a sweet edible. Additionally, she said the park would host a thaumatrope making workshop, providing young students with the skills to build an optical toy that was popular in the 19th century. All of this is meant to educate young minds on the history of the region.
Empire Mine State Historic Park is the site of one of the oldest, deepest, and richest gold mines in California. In operation for more than 100 years, the mine extracted 5.8 million ounces of gold before it closed in 1956. The park contains many of the mine’s buildings, the owner’s home and restored gardens, as well as the entrance to 367 miles of abandoned and flooded mine shafts. The park encompasses 856 acres of forested backcountry and fourteen miles of trails.
“The Adventure Pass is aimed for fourth graders because fourth grade is when they are studying California history,” Bell said. “We get a ton of fourth grade classes coming here to learn about the Gold Rush. The pass allows the students and really anyone in their car could come into the park. Parents have to sign up for it through Reserve California and it can all be done online so when they come it’s easier to show their phone or print out copy.
“It is one pass to 19 different state parks,” Bell said. “It’s a pilot program, and we would like for it to be based at all parks eventually. I think the idea is that we are trying this out, the second of the three year pilot program to see how much interest there is.”
The Adventure Pass is valid for the one-year period during which the child is a fourth grader or fourth grade equivalent, from September 1 to August 31 of that year. Parents are required to obtain their Adventure Pass prior to coming into the park. All they need to do is go to ReserveCalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275 to sign up for their pass.
“One of my favorite moments to watch is how families discover and interact in the park together,” said Bell. “The sounds of discovery and excitement around being immersed in history is exciting to witness.”
As a special treat, visitors to Adventure Pass Family Day events will get to have a picnic lunch in the park enjoying Empire Mine’s beautiful outdoor spaces.
Upcoming Adventure Pass events will take place at Empire Mine on June 3, where young minds will learn about outdoor science and on September 9, where the topic will be Innovation and Consequences at Empire Mine.