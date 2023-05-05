Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Mine docent Jim Slouber gives a tour of the entrance of the Empire Mine main shaft that was used up until 1956 when production stopped during a previous tour of Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley. The first of this year’s Adventure Pass Weekends happens Saturday meaning fourth graders and their families can get into a list of area state parks for free.

 Elias Funez file photo

California is home to numerous state parks which visitors are always welcome to enjoy while being educated on the state’s vast natural history. Tomorrow, May 6, Empire Mine State Historic Park in Grass Valley will host the first of three family-focused events intended to encourage families to utilize the many parks that make California unique.

Fourth graders and their families are invited to discover their state parks with the Adventure Pass, which provides free entry to 19 participating state parks, including Empire Mine.