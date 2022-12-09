Sierra Roots and Nevada County officials are opening a cold weather shelter Monday and Tuesday nights due to “significantly cold and wet weather,” as predicted by the National Weather Service, according to a press release.

The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights in Nevada City at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room (980 Helling Way) and will accept guests until 8 p.m., the release states. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning.

