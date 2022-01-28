Unsung hero: Veteran transplant to Alta Sierra recounts contributions to American music

David Ward points to a wall in his Alta Sierra home that displays gold records noting some of his many accomplishments to the American music scene.

Photo: Elias Funez

The large windows of David Ward’s Alta Sierra home shed light on key moments and influences in the World War II veteran, music copyist and a script writer’s life.

Among other entertainment-oriented occupations, Ward was the music copyist for musician and composer Jimmie Haskell, who created “Bridge over Troubled Water,” and other American classics.

Dave Haskell, Jimmie’s son and Ward’s good friend, noted that composition was a radically different process prior to music’s digitalization.

“Jimmie wrote the music faster from his head than anyone could,” Haskell said, “but (Ward) made it legible. He knew what Jimmie was trying to say. Then, he could help the orchestra figure it out.”

Haskell said the skill is specific, and a somewhat lost art given that modern electronic keyboards will write the music on behalf of the musician as they play.

“They’re the unsung heroes of ‘If you leave me now’ by ‘Chicago,’” Haskell said, adding that in the song’s first couple of measures, the hook was composed by his father.

“They write around the melody to make the song give you goosebumps, to make you love that song forever,” Haskell said, adding that his father’s nuance and his right-hand man’s appreciation for that nuance helped earn the musician 135 gold and platinum albums, three Grammys and an Emmy.

“The touch makes it sound so much better,” Haskell said of his father’s contribution to over 2,000 songs.

Ward and Haskell knew each other from their time at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, and reconnected after Haskell walked into a music shop in 1951 and Ward, an employee, sang him their high school’s alma mater.

The two also attended Cal State Los Angeles together and studied music, although Ward graduated with a lesser degree.

Haskell didn’t serve in the military, and played music for those serving abroad over the course of World War II.

Ward, on the other hand, went to Okinawa, a period of time that takes on a darker hue than the rest of his life’s entertainment-oriented palette.

That’s the portion of life that local filmmaker Tom Sheets helped Ward recount and document in the film “Okinawa,” now available on Vimeo, released earlier this month.

Before Ward embedded himself deep in the throes of show business, he was the pot washer who sat gun detail twice a day at Okinawa, near Heartbreak Ridge.

Ward said he arrived to the area within days after Desmond Dawes, the conscientious objector who won a congressional medal, was wounded at that location.

A young David Ward stands next to his girlfriend during his time serving the United States.

Photo: Elias Funez

Ward said over the four- to five-month journey, the ship he was on helped shoot down two kamikaze planes.

“I don’t know which gun actually hit it, but it was probably the three-incher,” Ward said, adding that he and his comrades watched the chaos out of the lens of the ship’s anti-submarine gun.

Ward said he did not and does not suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“After standing watch every morning and every night we were at sea, all of a sudden I realized I would like to have something to shoot at,” Ward said.

The 94 year old grew up during the Depression, an era that gave him the wherewithal to learn how to fix things, instead of throwing them away.

The problem-solving mindset extended into the war, where Ward was the only man on his ship who knew how to discharge the lifeboats properly.

“With all these engineers on ship, I was the only one that knew how to start the captain’s launch,” Haskell said. “When we were at sea, we had to communicate different islands for different convoys. We had to use a powered life boat, and I was the only one that knew how.”

By the time Vietnam came around, Ward was deep in America’s pop culture, helping scribe music for film and television, as well as musicians.

MOVING TO NEVADA COUNTY

Ward married Jackie Ward, of a sibling-performance trio, 10 years after being discharged from the service. However, it was a different love that brought him to Nevada County.

After a lifetime in Los Angeles, Ward moved north after involving himself in the region’s vibrant square dancing community.

“I was dating a woman who used to teach at Arthur Murray and she wanted go ballroom dancing every night,” Ward said. “She was an exhibitionist. She wanted to do the tango.”

“Finally, I said, ‘Barbara, I’ll tell you what, if we’re gonna dance, let’s try square dancing,’” Ward said. “That way we have to follow what the caller says, so we got into it.”

Ward may have been afraid to tango, but the man managed to capture and record rhythm on behalf of iconic American musicians over a 60-plus year career.

MUSICAL ACCOLADES

Ward himself does not identify as a musician, although he received piano lessons from his mother — who he describes as “a horrible teacher with perfect pitch.” When he had four children of his own — three sons and a daughter — he was determined to teach them in a way that would inspire.

Alta Sierra resident David Ward still smiles as he recalls his memories and contributions to the music and Hollywood scene back in the 1940s and 50s.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I wanted someone with a sense of humor who asked them what they wanted to play,” Ward said. “This great Swedish pianist would teach them the kind of things they wanted.”

Ward himself said the musical landscape is drastically different from when he was learning on the piano bench himself, describing the 20s era of music he was born into as the upper echelon of musical composition.

“Having been through a great stage in music, people ask, ’What do you think of music today?’ And I understand it works for the people today, but I don’t understand it,” Ward said, adding that the rules he grew up with that limited the length of songs have since disappeared.

“You had 3 minutes of music you could put on a disc,” Ward said. “It had to be 32 bars — twice — with beginning and intro.”

Now, composers can — and do — create up to seven or eight minutes of “rhythmic noise — because there’s usually not a melody.”

Additionally, American culture has only moved deeper into visual appeal, Ward said.

“There’s lights and cameras, dancers behind you and action,” Ward said. “It used to be that singers like Tony Bennett would just stand there and sing the lyrics.”

In Ward’s opinions, in order to understand the compositional arc of a song these days, you have be born at the latest in the late 1940s. He identifies musicians like Bette Midler, Wayne Newton and Simon and Garfunkle as artists who appreciated and disseminated music with a story and structure.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com