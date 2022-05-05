Unsettled weather: Cooler temperatures, some rain expected into next week

A sunbather takes advantage of the abundant sunshine along the South Yuba River Wednesday, where temperatures reached 83. Unsettled weather and unseasonably cooler temperatures including rain and upper elevation snow will begin to move into the region tonight.

The sunny skies and abundant sunshine experienced throughout the region earlier this week have given way to partly cloudy skies, chances of rain, and unseasonably cool temperatures forecast to extend into next week.

“At this point it looks like an unsettled upcoming work week is expected with unseasonably cool temperatures and chance for scattered showers,” National Weather Service Sacramento forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

The first chance of precipitation is expected to roll in tonight.

“Slight chance Friday night, probably not a whole lot there,” Swanberg said about tonight’s rain totals.

“Then we get into Saturday and it’s back to dry. The morning skies will be cloudy, and clearing expected,” Swanberg said.

Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers, with about a tenth of an inch expected.

“It’s going to be cooler,” Swanberg said.

People take in the sun and warm temperatures earlier this week along the South Yuba River. Temperatures will take a chilly turn this weekend, bringing unsettled weather into next week.

A high of 70 today will continue a downward trend in temperatures that will reach a 53-degree daytime high and 37-degree overnight low by Sunday and Monday before beginning a warming trend.

The slight chance of rain showers continues into early next week,

“There’s going to be showers, but amounts expected to be light and snow levels down to the highest elevations of the foothills,” Swanberg said. “Some snow showers mixed in as well, but amounts at this point look light looking that far out.

“Some rain is the key word here,” he added.

