Unseasonably cool weather to continue in Nevada County

Damaged deck chairs make a pretty picture inside a dinghy tied up at the Cascade Shores dock. The camp host was taking advantage of the break in the weather Monday morning to motor across Scotts Flat Lake on a Dumpster run.

The unseasonably cool, rainy weather last weekend postponed a few events, notably an inter-agency fire drill and the parade that traditionally precedes the Penn Valley Rodeo.

Other events, including the rodeo itself, took place anyway despite drizzle that added up to a respectable 1.6 inches in Grass Valley between Friday and Monday.

Vendors at Nevada City’s second annual Village Market Day on Sunday persevered despite the occasional showers, said Rudy Udarbe, the owner of downtown’s The Truffle Shop.

“The thing I appreciate about this town is that people here don’t throw out the whole day because of bad weather,” said Udarbe, who helped organize the event. “It was dreary (at first) but as soon as the sun popped out, the traffic started increasing, and then it got very busy. The buzz was nice, the vibe on the street was good … Our vendors are seasoned, they stuck it out and it paid off.”

Unfortunately for those planning Memorial Day weekend fun, the forecast is for more of the same, at least through Sunday.

Another cold system moved in late Monday, bringing scattered showers and with widespread rain and mountain snow expected overnight. Cooler than normal temperatures will continue with additional shower chances, with light high elevation snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory was in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday at higher elevations, with showers and possibly thunderstorms after 11 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

“Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, there is the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms and high elevation snow,” the weather service said Monday.

Snow levels were expected to stay at 5,000 feet with high temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday.

The weather service is predicting just a 20% chance of showers Wednesday, increasing to a 40% chance Thursday.

Friday will clear somewhat with a slight chance of showers predicted, but Saturday shows a greater likelihood of rain, decreasing again for Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool, however, with highs in the mid-60s forecast for Grass Valley.

