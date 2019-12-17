UN’s local chapter hosts monthly programs on global issues
The USA Golden Empire Chapter of the United Nations Association presents monthly programs on global issues related to the United Nations and the principles on which it was founded. The goal is to educate members and the community on issues such as the conflicts in the Middle East, sustainable development, climate change, inequality, energy access, gender equity and the plight of refugees around the world. For further information, visit http://www.unausa.org.
