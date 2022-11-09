‘Unrealistic cause’: No evidence of meteorite striking ground
Firefighters investigating the cause of a Friday night structure fire off of Englebright Dam Road in Smartsville, have stated that the ignition source was most likely not a meteorite.
A widely viewed Facebook video posted by Evita Nieves shows Nieves as she and her husband follow the direction of a bright flash of light that she saw streak across the sky.
Multiple other eyewitness accounts were taken from folks up and down Northern California.
At the end of Nieves’ video, the structure in question can be seen fully engulfed.
“A meteor is a very poor source of ignition to begin with,” Penn Valley Fire Protection District Captain Clayton Thomas said. “A very large meteor could cause a fire, but it would leave evidence of that.”
Penn Valley Firefighters continued to investigate into the cause of the structure fire this week.
“NASA is saying that they don’t believe that anything struck the ground at that time,” Thomas said. “It would be an unrealistic cause.”
‘Unrealistic cause’: No evidence of meteorite striking ground
Firefighters investigating the cause of a Friday night structure fire off of Englebright Dam Road in Smartsville, have stated that the ignition source was most likely not a meteorite.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments