Local snowboarding legend Tina Basich Haller was awarded a prize like no other March 25, when she was officially inducted into the U.S Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame. Making history alongside her longtime friend Shannon Dunn, Basich Haller had the ultimate medal slipped around her neck in a ceremony which took place in Big Sky, Montana. Basich Haller and Dunn are the first female snowboarding athletes to receive such an honor.
The actual U.S. Ski & Snowboard Museum resides in Ishpeming, Michigan, though each year’s ceremonies take place in a different snow resort.
Though she had months of preparation, Basich Haller said the weekend was exciting, memorable, and emotional.
“It was something else because I felt a lot of build up to the day, with excitement and anticipation,” Basich Haller said. “There was a lot of organizing, just getting like 15 of my family and friends coordinated to get out to Big Sky. And Big Sky is pretty spectacular to look at. It’s like a little mini-Everest, and pretty amazing views. So just finally arriving there I was like, okay this is really happening.”
Basich Haller said just getting family and friends together was part of the buildup, which had been brewing since she first took to the slopes at age 16. Preparing and writing her speech, she said, was an exercise in nostalgia and gratitude.
“It took me about four months to really think through how to put into words what snowboarding has meant to me,” she said. “This is a one-shot thing, to reflect back on my whole career and how snowboarding changed my life. What it came down to is that it wasn’t being famous or winning prize money or any of that. It came down to how it changed my life for my family, and it brought us so much joy.”
The night of the event, Basich Haller was escorted by her brother Michael and daughter Addison to the stage where she would deliver her long-awaited speech and pay tribute to the sport that has been somewhat life-defining.
“(My daughter) Addison put the award around my neck, and then I just looked out into the audience and there’s about 450 people there and it just started to really sink in what a big moment this was for me, and for my life, and for my career as a female snowboarder as well.
“It was definitely an emotional weekend, just recognizing that I was being honored for all the hard work I had done for two decades. This was much more than just standing at the top of the podium at the X-Games or being one of the first women to come out with women-specific equipment or landing the cover of a magazine. It was just honoring everything.”
When it came time for Basich Haller to speak — she was the last to do so — she was ready to deliver the words she had been crafting for so long. She vowed not to look at her group of family and friends, with fear for becoming an emotional wreck. Feeling their support, she avoided looking into their eyes.
“By then I was so ready to say my words that I just couldn’t hardly wait. I was like jumping up on stage. I got a little hung up trying to hold back the emotions, but I got through it.”
The power of experience has been a mighty one for Basich Haller, who began her career in a time when snowboarding was new to the world, deemed a fad by many. By 2007, what was once just the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame recognized the contributions of snowboarders and added them into the fold. Basich said she sees skiers as people not unlike herself, who revel in the joy traversing down a powdery mountain can bring.
“I feel like it’s a win-win,” she added. “I think the Ski Hall of Fame is stronger now that it’s also the Snowboarding Hall of Fame and it’s a positive addition to their push to honor people who have made a mark in their sport.”
Instead of hitting up parties that were part of the induction ceremony, Basich Haller opted to keep things personal and took out a private conference room where she and about 40 friends and family members were able to reminisce, check out old photos, and catch up.
“If I had gotten this award somehow when I was 28, I would not have felt the same way as I did receiving it as a 53-year-old woman who has had lots of experiences in my life and knows the value of grabbing onto the moments, and being present in the moment.”
Her community in Nevada County will be honoring Basich Haller on May 22 at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.
“It came about as some of my friends who are connected in the community said, we need to celebrate your accomplishments as a community,” she said. “I feel honored to have this event for me. It’s a wonderful gesture from my community and I feel very honored. The Center for the Arts offered to give space and give support for that.”
Basich Haller will use the evening to speak, share stories and photos from her career, display her art, and hang the gallery walls with some of the boards she rode earlier in her days on the hills. She’ll share a short video of highlights as well as some of her experiences in her now-legendary vocation.
“I hope the community can come together. It’s definitely all ages. Bring your young girls who are striving to be strong women, or striving to be strong girls of any age. I hope people walk around the gallery and see what I have done with my bravery and hope to inspire them as well.
“If we can make some sales during the show there will be a donation made to the Nevada Union Snowboarding Team,” she said, adding that her own daughter has taken up the sport as part of the school’s roster.
Through it all, Basich Haller remains grateful and is most honored by the well wishes and support she’s received through the process of her Hall of Fame induction.
“It was a big deal. I want people to know what an honor it was to receive that and how I take it so seriously and I don’t take it lightly. This was truly one of the biggest moments of my life, receiving that award, and I will cherish it forever.”
A celebration of Tina Basich Haller’s induction into the U.S. Ski & Snowboarding Hall of Fame will be held May 22 at 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. For more information, visit thecenterforthearts.org.