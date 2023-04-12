Local snowboarding legend Tina Basich Haller was awarded a prize like no other March 25, when she was officially inducted into the U.S Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame. Making history alongside her longtime friend Shannon Dunn, Basich Haller had the ultimate medal slipped around her neck in a ceremony which took place in Big Sky, Montana. Basich Haller and Dunn are the first female snowboarding athletes to receive such an honor.

The actual U.S. Ski & Snowboard Museum resides in Ishpeming, Michigan, though each year’s ceremonies take place in a different snow resort.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.