PG&E waiting for ‘all clear’ to start line inspections in Nevada County

PG&E is waiting for a weather “all clear” before it is safe to send patrols to survey power lines.

According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, the utility company estimates it will receive the signal to patrol and inspect power lines between noon and 2 p.m. today.

From the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo appreciated its customers’ patience as PG&E works through the weather event.

There is no estimation for when the power will be turned on in Nevada County, according to Merlo.

The National Weather Service of Sacramento reported “extreme” fire weather conditions expected to last through today. “High” impact fire weather is anticipated tomorrow in the foothills and mountain region.

The weather service is stating low humidity levels of around five to 15 percent today, and strong winds in the valley from around 15 to 30 miles per hour. Overall wind conditions are expected to slow by tomorrow.

Schools in Nevada County are closed today in addition to many businesses.

“It sucks, man,” said Balraj Singh of Grass Valley’s Cig Mart. “How many days (do) we have to pay our rent off?” he asked.

The store has remained open despite being without power. Still, Singh said the company is losing $3,000 to $4,000 each day due to the outage.