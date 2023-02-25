Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center is holding in-person services and, in compliance with California guidelines, masks are recommended but not required. On Sunday, March 5th, our (guest) speaker is our Minister Emeritus, Rev. Joe Sloan, with music by Kellie Garmire. Our Sunday service starts at 10:30 am and we also live stream on YouTube. We are also providing online access to most of our classes. “The Way of Mastery” class is held at 1 pm (hybrid, in person and on Zoom) and 6:45 pm via Zoom only for the winter months. “Spiritual Exploration” is held every Tuesday morning at 10:00 am, in person and via Zoom. “Matt Kahn Study Group” is the first and third Wednesday of every month at 7 pm. We also have “A Course In Miracles” meetings the first Thursday of each month, at 6:30 pm, and for the duration of winter will meet only on Zoom.
Our Mission Statement is “Awakening to Love, in Unity with All”. Our intention is to always lead with love and that your experience of us is a loving one. Countless people tell us that they felt genuine friendship, caring and connection from the moment they came through our doors for the first time.