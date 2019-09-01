Uniting community with heritage: New bakery opens in Nevada City

When: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. *Hours may be extended in the future.

The idea was simple: straightforward desserts.

“The stuff we are doing is all about the ingredient,” said pastry chef David Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been in the pastry business for over 15 years, and has received accolades for his work.

About a year ago he moved to Nevada County and in July he started a new venture — Búho Bakery — with his wife, Lisa Rodriguez, in Nevada City.

“This was a whole new adventure,” said Lisa Rodriguez. “We’ve just been learning every single day.”

While doing catering work in Los Angeles, David Rodriguez said he met Nate Overstreet, now the owner of Grass Valley’s Watershed at the Owl.

“We clicked and had the same philosophies of food,” Rodriguez said of their encounter.

David Rodriguez said he helped Overstreet reopen Watershed, and then inquired if the restaurant needed a pastry chef. They did.

That’s when Rodriguez and his wife, who has ties to Granite Bay, moved to Nevada County.

When the two were able to open their own shop, the name “Búho” was derived from two places. The word, meaning “owl” in Spanish, is meant to pay homage to Overstreet’s restaurant.The title is also meant to pay respects to Rodriguez’s mother and father, who are both from southern Mexico.

Rodriguez makes everything from scratch at Búho Bakery out of a small convection oven.

With one other employee, Rodriguez and his wife supply pastries to Fable Coffee and Watershed.

While the place is large enough to hold about 17 people, the pastry chef hopes to eventually expand the space to offer a reservation-only tea service for a few hours in their back patio.

Mostly though, Rodriguez said he’s worried about moving too fast too soon.

“We don’t want to overwhelm ourselves,” he said, later adding that, “Our biggest concern is keeping our quality.”

The owners are pleased that they’ve begun to welcome regular customers.

Rodriguez himself is happy that his almost 3-year-old son, Franco Rodriguez, enjoys hanging out in the bakery.

Whenever a customer is about to walk in, his son runs to the door to open it for them.

“He’s just like, ‘We’re going to the bakery!’” Rodriguez said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.