United Way’s primary fundraiser, ‘Grills & Grilles,’ postponed

United Way of Nevada County is postponing its annual Grills & Grilles event, which traditionally takes place at Western Gateway Park. Due to COVID-19, and the uncertainty of the upcoming months, it was necessary to postpone this event, which was scheduled for mid-October. Organizers said this was a difficult decision, as this is United Way of Nevada County’s largest fundraiser. Board and staff members opted to cancel the event because it is known to attract more than 500 people and social distancing practices would be impossible to enforce.

United Way of Nevada County relies heavily on the funds raised from this event, which has been going on for 12 years. These funds are needed now, more than ever, to support United Way programs like Food Access Saturday and the High School Food Pantry. The need for supplemental food has greatly increased during the pandemic and United Way has continued to work on growing these programs to meet the current needs of the community.

Megan Timpany, executive director of United Way of Nevada County said, “The impact that COVID-19 is having on the small business community and nonprofits in our community is heart breaking.” United Way works very closely with community small businesses and nonprofits, which have helped make Grills & Grilles a remarkable success. United Way of Nevada County Events Committee members said they hope to come up with some new events that are better suited to today’s new environment. In the meantime, United Way plans to hold Grills & Grilles again in 2021. All funds raised from this event have gone back into the community to help individuals with the basic needs of food, emergency shelter and access to health care. For information on how to get involved with UWNC, email admin@uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111.