United Way’s Grills and Grilles event continues to spread charity

The United Way of Nevada County held its 12th annual Grills & Grilles Backyard BBQ competition at Penn Valley’s Western Gateway Park on Saturday.

The day started with a disc golf tournament, where more than 60 competitors and eight teams took part in the Derek Sorensen memorial event sponsored by the Gold Country Disc Golf Association. It paired with the Grills & Grilles event for the fifth year.

After the tournament, folks perused more than 50 cars on display, which included classics, “restomods” and electric vehicles.

By noon, the grill masters of the barbecue competition were ready to feed the hungry golfers with ribs, chicken and tri-tip, all of which were subject to judging from the public for a People’s Choice Award, as well as a Critic’s Choice Award decided by a panel of professionals.

Proceeds from the disc golf tournament, barbecue competition and car show entries all went toward the United Way of Nevada County’s community impact fund.

The United Way of Nevada County helps the community with programs such as its food distribution program and free health clinics. It recently bought Hospitality House a transport van.