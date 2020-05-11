United Way Partner applications available now

Several years ago, a van was donated to Hospitality House by their partner agency, United Way of Nevada County. United Way is currently accepting applications from area nonprofits for partnerships with their organization.

Submitted by Donna Cobb

United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) has been collaborating with different agencies to pull together resources that are helping families and individuals that are struggling to get by in the challenging times of the pandemic.

United Way of Nevada County partners and collaborates with organizations that share the view that the way to improve lives is by mobilizing the caring power of communities. Committing to address basic needs, such as helping alleviate food insecurity, providing emergency shelter, and making access to health care a priority is the focus of United Way and its partner agencies.

UWNC has recently opened up the 2020 Partner Application Process. During this process, current UWNC partners can apply to continue partnership, and any community based, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that has provided health and human services to the residents of Nevada County for at least three years may apply to be a new UWNC partner. The application is a simpler streamlined application that is available online.

UWNC provides partner organizations with a number of privileges including community designations, funding opportunities, collaborative network opportunities, inclusion in brochure and marketing and the use of the United Way brand.

UWNC is currently making a strategic shift for how it allocates funds and is working on a more responsive funding mechanism for community priorities. Once the new model is created, UWNC partners that have applied through the current allocation process will receive information on the new funding direction.

The partner application is available online at http://www.uwnc.org. For more information about the application, email admin@uwnc.org . All applications are due on May 28, 2020. All applications will be reviewed by the UWNC Community Investment Committee, which will make visits to potential partners at a later date.

Source: Donna Cobb