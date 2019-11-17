United Way of Nevada County’s ‘Project Warmth’ collection drive

United Way of Nevada County is holding a collection drive for new warm hats, gloves and socks for community members in need. A great majority of those in need are families with children who are just struggling to get by, report United Way staff. According to a recent Real Cost Measure study done by the United Way of California, 35% of Nevada County households with children face a large barrier to economic security. This collection drive will help those households and individuals stay warm during the upcoming winter months.

Now through Dec. 12, new warm hats, gloves and socks can be dropped off at the following locations:

The AAA office, B&C Ace Home Center, The Union, Hospice of the Foothills, Baird Financial, the Rood Center lobby and the new United Way of Nevada County office located at 202 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 107 in Nevada City (call first).

Currently United Way of Nevada County is focusing on helping the community of Nevada County in the area of basic needs, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.

For more information about the collection drive, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.