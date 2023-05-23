Staff Writer
The United Way of Nevada County had some good news to offer this week.
The organization has been chosen to distribute one-time $600 relief payments to eligible farm workers, agricultural workers, and food processing workers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants come via the United States Department of Agriculture.
“United Way of Nevada County has access to 182 grantees so we can give $600 to 182 different people,” said Louise Reed, Executive Director of United Way of Nevada County. “There are other organizations doing this, but we don’t know if there are any more in Nevada County.
“The way that United Way is structured is they have worldwide and then country and then state and then local,” said Reed. “So our state level received the grant and then parceled it out to local United Ways.”
The relief payments were earmarked for frontline farm workers and meatpackers who worked in California in the time of the pandemic—specifically, March 2020 to May 2023. Reed said that eligible applicants would have worked for even one hour on an agricultural farm, ranch, or meat-processing facility during COVID.
Of the application process, Reed said it’s “not too strenuous. The application process takes about 10 to 15 days and then depending on how they have requested to have the (funds) given to them…it can take 10 to 20 days.”
Successful applicants will receive payment either through direct deposit, a debit-type card, or an online voucher. So far, the organization has had three applicants and one approval.
“We are proud to have been chosen to provide this support for key members of our community and look forward to assisting them through the application process to ensure they get this available aid,” Reed said.
Reed encouraged anyone who thinks they may be eligible for the farm and field workers grant to reach out to United Way of Nevada County by calling 530-274-8111.