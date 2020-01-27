United Way of Nevada County raffles off Disneyland getaway

United Way of Nevada County is raffling off a trip to Disneyland as one of their fundraisers. The raffle prize includes round-trip airfare for two on Jet Blue, five one-day park hopper passes to Disneyland and a $500 Disney gift card to use on accommodations or for purchases at participating Disney locations.

Tickets are available at B&C Ace Home & Garden, The Union and through the United Way of Nevada County office. For more information, or to arrange the purchase of tickets from our office, contact the local office at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held on Feb. 14. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County, which focuses on the basic needs of the community (access to health care, food and emergency shelter). United Way’s vision includes a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.