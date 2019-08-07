United Way of Nevada County announces 2019-20 board of directors

United Way of Nevada County recently announced its newly elected members for its 2019/2020 Board of Directors. The executive committee consists of, Board President; Joanne Weatherly (board president), Tom Myers (vice president, Sue Mayfield (treasurer) and Shannon Buehler (secretary). Remaining members include Greg Michna, Anna Crockett, Mondae Hott, Annette Geare, Kristen Long and Deborah Lewis.

This year, United Way of Nevada County is celebrating 37 years of service. Incorporated in 1982, the nonprofit continues to envision a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. United Way of Nevada County’s priority is to strive to assure individuals and families are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

“Our board is an integral part of United Way — these individuals bring talent and a wealth of expertise to our agency and community,” said Megan Timpany, executive director of United Way. “Each member actively helps us accomplish our organizational objectives. I am looking forward to working with each and every one of them in the upcoming year.”

Locally United Way of Nevada County continues to make impactful change; through programs such as Food Access Saturday, the Homeless Access Transport Van, a Free Two-day Health Clinic in 2020, FamilyWize discount prescription program, Home-Delivered Meals (including shelf-sustainable food for home bound seniors) and many more. Through strategic and focused direction, United Way of Nevada County concentrates on its mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community.