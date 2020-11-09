United Way holding Holiday Food Distribution Saturday, Nov. 14

FROM A RELEASE:

United Way of Nevada County (UWNC), in collaboration with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), will be distributing supplemental groceries Saturday, November 14th, during Food Access Saturday. This community-based food program supports working individuals and those experiencing food insecurity that cannot access other food distributions held during the week. Anyone who could benefit from additional groceries is encouraged to participate. Thanksgiving food will be distributed.

To date, more than 9,100 bags of food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, have been distributed to more than 4,000 individuals. As needs within the community increase, UWNC is continuing to expand this program to ensure that every Nevada County resident has access to healthy, nutritious food. Food Access Saturday takes place every second Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

UWNC has been serving Nevada County residents for 38 years. Its mission to “Improve lives by directing community resources to local needs.” has led to the creation of Food Access Saturday, the High School Food Pantry, and a free 2-day Healthcare Clinic. IFM works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. For more information, contact United Way at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County