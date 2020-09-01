United Way announces new Board of Directors

United Way of Nevada County recently announced its newly elected members for its 2020/2021 Board of Directors. The Executive Committee consists of Joanne Weatherly (board president), Tom Myers (vice president), Sue Mayfield (treasurer) and Shannon Buehler (secretary). Remaining members include Greg Michna, Mondae Hott, Annette Geare, Kristen Long, Deborah Lewis and Marianne Cartan, who joined the board as a new member. Cartan will bring with her a great deal of experience working in the community.

This year, United Way of Nevada County is celebrating 38 years of service. Incorporated in 1982, the nonprofit continues to envision a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. United Way of Nevada County’s priority is to strive to assure individuals and families are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

“Our board is an integral part of United Way — these individuals bring talent and a wealth of expertise to our agency and community,” said Megan Timpany, executive director. “Each member actively helps us accomplish our organizational objectives. I am looking forward to working with each and every one of them in the upcoming year.”

Locally, United Way of Nevada County continues to make impactful change through programs such as Food Access Saturday and the new High School Food Pantry, which have been modified to drive-thru food distributions due to COVID-19. Through strategic and focused direction, United Way of Nevada County concentrates on its mission to improve lives by directing community resources to community needs.