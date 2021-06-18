 Unitarians donate to to Animal Place | TheUnion.com
Submitted by Indra Waters

 

Animal Place Executive Director Kim Sturla (left), accepts a donation from the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, delivered by minister Rev. Kevin Tarsa, far right, and Justice Team member Carol Hyndman (center). Babe the cow the looks on with presumed appreciation. The donation will be used to help build the farmed animal sanctuary's new in-house veterinary clinic, with plans for X-ray, oxygen and blood testing equipment.

