Union Hill School District fundraiser moved to Tuesday

The Union Hill School District fundraiser planned for Oct. 11 was postponed because of power shutoffs.

The new date for the Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival fundraiser is 3:45 p.m. to sundown Tuesday at Union Hill Elementary School, 10879 Bartlett Drive, Grass Valley. The festival will be in the upper and lower playgrounds.

“I’m hoping that the power will be up and running,” said Donna Thomassen, a school district official. “There’s already a huge loss for the event.”

Thomassen said food purchased for the previous event spoiled due to the shutoffs, costing the district money. Those items were meant to be sold at the fundraiser, the revenue going back into classrooms for class field trips and other activities.

The festival is one of the largest fundraisers hosted by the parent teacher club, said Thomassen, normally raising between $8,000 and $10,000.

In the past, money from the event helped purchase a microphone system for a classroom, said Thomassen.

