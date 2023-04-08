Staff Writer
Grass Valley property owners whose home or business is located above the site of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine owned by Rise Gold Corporation, gathered on Thursday evening to organize and sign a group letter from the Wells Coalition to present to the Nevada County Planning Commission.
Christy Hubbard, spokesperson for the Wells Coalition, urged the audience of more than 50 well owners to sign a letter stating that the protections from Rise Gold Corporation offered to well owners in the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for the Idaho-Maryland Mine are unacceptable.
The letters are addressed to Matt Kelly, Nevada County Planning Department and will be submitted to Kelly at the May 10 and 11 scheduled meeting. Two days are scheduled for this meeting because of the high number of individuals planning to speak during public comment.
“We had 500 people at the last meeting. We need 1,000 on May 10th,” Hubbard said. “This is very real. Personal stories matter and the county needs to hear them.”
The protections and mitigation offered to well owners by the Rise Gold Corporation is too little, too late, and too insufficient, according to Hubbard.
“The County included additional conditions of approval, such as a domestic well program, in response to requests and concerns from the community,” Jarryd Gonzales, Spokesperson for Rise Gold Corporation said in response to well owners concerns.
“The thorough and independent analysis provides peace of mind for well owners and it counters the falsehoods and fear-mongering of CEA and MineWatch, who have discounted science and expert analysis throughout this process,” Gonzales said.
Hubbard discounted Rise Gold’s promises, saying there are no plans for protections other than the 30 homes on East Bennett Road.
“They have no plan and no money or independent liaison between the mine operator, well owner and NID,” Christy Hubbard, spokesperson for the Wells Coalition said.
The authority to decide what mitigation and monitoring would occur, lies in the hands of Rise Gold Corporation, according to Hubbard. There are 378 property owners that qualify for the supplemental domestic well monitoring programs would have to opt in “by request” leaving the final decision up to Rise Gold Corporation
Also, NID asked for a $14 million bond to cover costs if wells fail, but the FEIR dismissed it, insisting NID needs nothing. That means no bond, no water supply assessment, no design plans, and no easements, according to Hubbard.
According to the FEIR in reference to NID’s comments, “a bond for construction of water supply infrastructure in this area is not necessary because no significant impacts to domestic water wells are predicted,” as stated on page 2-336 of the FEIR.
“Moreover, the well monitoring program, required as mitigation for the project would provide early warning of any potential dewatering impacts to the Greenhorn, Woodrose and Beaver Lane areas, allowing the mine operator to provide replacement water prior to impacts, or to slow or halt dewatering to prevent any impact prior to water supply being connected,” the FEIR said.
The Wells Coalition is collaborating with the CEA Foundation to inform residents of the risks to the quality and quantity of their well water over time, according to Ralph Silberstein, president of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation (CEA).
Gonzales referenced a response to the CEA from the county on the well/baseline issue highlighted on page 2-951 of the FEIR.
“The DEIR concludes that the proposed mining operations could result in adverse effects to seven domestic water supply wells in the East Bennett area during the life of the mining operation…the project would address this by installing a potable water supply line in East Bennett Road and providing individual well owners with a connection to the potable water line,” the FEIR said. “The predictions include the use of a 100% safety factor, multiple sensitively scenarios, which have been peer reviewed by the county’s independent expert consultant. However, the DEIR acknowledges that without the implementation of a groundwater monitoring plan and well mitigation plan, the project could result in a significant impact to groundwater supplies.”
The claims made by Nevada County’ Final Environmental Report (FEIR), authored by an independent consultant, Robert D. Niehaus (RDN), regarding the Idaho-Maryland Mine, are based on flawed groundwater analysis that expert reviewers say has serious deficiencies, according to Silberstein.
“Nevada County hired its own independent experts to conduct a scientific analysis that carefully examined the possible environmental impacts of the project and addressed every single question from the community in the Final EIR — and it has concluded there are no significant impacts on the environment, including groundwater,” Gonzales said.
Several issues of concern, including easements required for NID hookup, limitations on the quantity of water NID could provide in the future, and the inability to sell a property with a compromised source of water, were discussed by a panel of four Wells Coalition members.
“Lenders are concerned about wells and water sources… you will have to disclose that you don’t have a potable water source. You’re going to have to explain what that water truck is doing in your driveway,” Daniel Ketcham, SRA, MAI, SR/WA designated member Appraisal Institute and International Right of Way Association, Certified General Appraiser in California said.
The FEIR submitted to Nevada County by Rise Gold states, “If water supply to a property is disrupted for an appreciable amount of time (greater than a day) a temporary water supply will immediately be provided to the property using water tanks.”
Members of the audience shared recent examples of sellers looking to sell their properties near the mine, but can’t get anyone to even look at it with Rise Gold’s proposed mitigations impacting the water source.
The Nevada County Planning Commission is slated to make a decision on the proposed reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine on May 10th at 9 a.m. and May 11th if needed, in the Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.