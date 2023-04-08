Wells Coalition

The panel discussion on Thursday evening urged well owners to sign a group letter addressed to the Nevada County Planning Commission stating that the protection for the well owners in the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Idaho-Mine proposed project is unacceptable. From left: Ralph Silberstein, president of the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation (CEA), Gary Pierazzi, spokesperson for the Well Coalition, Daniel Ketcham, Certified General Appraiser in California and Christy Hubbard, spokesperson for the Well Coalition.

Grass Valley property owners whose home or business is located above the site of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine owned by Rise Gold Corporation, gathered on Thursday evening to organize and sign a group letter from the Wells Coalition to present to the Nevada County Planning Commission.

