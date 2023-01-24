Last weekend, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dan Frisella and all the trustees serving on the district’s board, three of which are new to the office, attended a governance training workshop.
“Our board members engaged in nine hours of quality professional development. Our team is collectively focused on positive outcomes for students in our district schools and that was 100% apparent throughout our training,” Frisella said.
Write Keys 2 Consulting was hired to lead the professional development. The focus was to review the duties and responsibilities of the board including “approving budgets, curriculum, policies, and hiring practices in general including the superintendent,” Trustee and Board President DuWaine Ganskie said.
“It’s really about understanding what our duties are,” Ganskie said.
Deborah L. Keys Write, the founder of the consulting group, was the leader of the professional development workshop. Write was the director of Equity and Councils at the National School Boards Association, representing American Indian/Alaska Native, Black & Hispanic groups who govern underserved children around the country in public education, according to a biography on her website.
“Prior boards have participated in similar training over the years. Any time there is even one new member of the board, it is technically a ‘new board.’ We have three new members, so the timing of professional development of this nature is critically important,” Frisella said.
The governance training was designed to assist school boards in learning effective board governance best practices, and learning how to work as a team, according to Jamie Danieli, executive administrative assistant at NJUHSD. No district business was conducted.
“Our team assists boards with governing in a healthy space (even a healthy board is not free of conflict) to be productive, effective, and efficient,” according to the Write Keys 2 Consulting website.
“This is work that should be done regularly. Reviewing our mission, goals and vision. How do we communicate with each other? What are our communication styles? What do protocols look like? How can we build trust in our relationships with each other as board members? The public will see this too. Our work is done in front of the public. There should be no question as to why we make the decisions that we do,” NJUHSD board Vice President Wendy Willoughby said.
“A board meeting is a business meeting conducted publicly,” Ganskie said. “We are working on listening to our number one constituents, the students. The student-centered voice and process. Students are advocates for their own education.”
Legal guidance such as the rules of how to conduct formal meetings known as the Brown Act were reviewed, along with promoting civility and norms of conduct, according to Ganskie.
“Our discussions were student-centered, and included the norms and protocols that will guide board governance work in board meetings moving forward,” Frisella said.
The group worked on the draft of a document summarizing the ideas shared at the meeting. That document will be posted on the district’s website and referred to at meetings regularly, according to Ganskie.
The NJUHSD Board of Trustees will publicly interview candidates for a fifth trustee position at its Feb. 8 regularly scheduled meeting and is expected to select a trustee to replace Jim Drew, who resigned suddenly in December 2022.
“It can be somewhat awkward at times,” Ganskie said.
Board members are usually elected by voters, but as Frisella explained at the Jan.11 regular meeting, according to Education Code and board bylaws, governing boards can fill vacancies “due to resignation using one of two methods: 1. Making a provisional appointment, or 2. Ordering and paying for an election.”
The timing of the vacancy impacts the process.
“If the vacancy occurs longer than four months before the end of a member’s term, the board shall either order an election or make a provisional appointment. The board has 60 days to either order an election, or make a provisional appointment,” according to Frisella.
NJUHSD has been advertising the open trustee position and is expected to select a new trustee on Feb. 8.