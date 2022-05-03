Under the wire: Innkeepers face trials with undergrounding, PG&E

Pacific Gas & Electric is undergrounding the power lines at the top of Broad Street in Nevada City — a year after the utility company cut down a century-old blue Atlas cedar that led one person to climb a tree for days in protest.

The cedar’s trunk, a gravestone in the eyes of Broad Street Inn owners Julie and Ron Carrara, measures nearly 4 feet in diameter and spans almost the entire width of the public street corner where Broad and Bennett streets meet.

Neighbors who remember the 100-foot tall legacy of early pioneer planters in the area still leave objects of remembrance on the stump, Carrara said.

Carrara said the irony of the situation — that the power line that justified PG&E’s adjustment to Nevada City’s skyline was undergrounded a year after after the fact — is frustrating.

“They wanted to cut that tree because it was going into the wires,” Carrara said of the cedar the community christened as “Bella,” “but as we well know, they could have just trimmed it back because they knew they were going to be doing the undergrounding. It’s not like they would not have known. They did it to make it easier on themselves.”

CONSEQUENCES

Carrara said she and her business’s financial success has been subject to what appears to be the whims of PG&E.

“That started on Labor Day, but they didn’t end up cutting the tree until October,” Carrara said of six weeks of intermittently canceled bookings over the course of the tree’s scheduled, then rescheduled, removal. “When they scheduled the cutting of the trees, we would call all of our guests, and then they would say ‘Oh, no, it’s projected to be windy.’”

When they finally did start cutting, it was 5 a.m., Carrara said, and the Broad Street Inn was flanked by police cars and barricades.

This year, visitors who braved the sound of construction to stay at the inn had nowhere to park for a month and a half, starting Feb. 1.

“And does PG&E reimburse you (for loss of business income)?” Carrara asked of the revenue lost over the last two years, noting that the subcontractor, CNC, did cover the cost of carpet cleaning and window washing. “No, they do not.”

TIMELINE

According to Nevada City Mayor Duane Strauser, the city signed off on the $1.3 million undergrounding project “at the top of town” in 2012. Strauser was mayor at the time, he said, when city’s holding account was higher and fire risk was lower.

Strauser said he suspects construction delays were caused by PG&E’s rapidly changing financial situation over the last decade, including a number of court cases against them and, most recently, filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

“Each time that happens, they get out from under their responsibility,” Strauser said, adding that turning to higher authorities to hold the utility company accountable is generally unhelpful. “The state and (Gov. Gavin) Newsom have been wild cards with what they hold PG&E responsible for.”

Strauser said the undergrounding effort at the top of Broad Street is funded by citizen tax dollars through a California Public Utilities Commission Rule 20 guideline that implements an electric distribution tariff.

According to Terri Prosper, director of the California Public Utilities Commission’s news and outreach, the commission provides program oversight and cost reasonableness reviews for all Rule 20 subprograms, but does not approve or deny individual projects.

“From my understanding, Nevada City passed a resolution creating the Utility Undergrounding District where this project would be constructed in 2017,“ Prosper said.

In 2021, a memorandum of understanding was passed between Nevada City and Nevada County where $500,000 in unused work credits were transferred to Nevada City to make sure the cost of the project could be covered, Prosper said. PG&E started construction in February.

When PG&E was ready for the project to begin this year, Strauser said Nevada City had $800,000 in the fund.

“Because of the cost increase, we actually ran a half million short,“ Strauser said, adding that the county covered the remaining $500,000 by incorporating the city’s project into its long-term goal to underground power lines in and around the Eric Rood Administrative Center. “After all this time it’s finally being done.”

Carrera said she and her husband advocated as hard as they could for the preservation of the contested cedar, but the property the cedar was growing on technically belongs to the city.

Nevada City offered the Carreras the corner sliver just in time for the parcel to become a real liability, Carrera said, adding that construction workers’ recent undergrounding effort hit the roots of the only other tree growing there.

Community organizer Matthew Osypowski, who worked with the Save Nevada County Trees Coalition last year, said the protests his group felt called to orchestrate to protect 16 of 263 trees slated for removal within the city’s limits may have helped expedite the long-delayed project.

“That plan had been made years ago, sitting dormant without any action,” Osypowski said. “The City Council got moving on it in response to work we were doing.”

Advocates then expressed concerns that PG&E was making historic cuts for their short-term convenience as opposed to the community’s overall well-being.

“I relied on professional arborists,” Osypowski said of the friction point between protesters and last year’s tree removers. “It’s important to have scientific substantiation for any reason trees to be cut.”

Now that the undergrounding is happening — a year after residents gathered to protest — Carrera said she feels frustrated by what seemed to be a game of “hot potato” she saw between the city and PG&E when the community sought alternative solutions last year.

“Sometimes things happen out of order,” Osypowski said, adding that the coalition has remained quiet amid agencies and individuals’ efforts to create defensible space this year.

Osypowski said the cultural shift in the state and county’s understanding of forest stewardship and approach to wildfire mitigation is obvious — to authorities at Tahoe National Forest, elected officials and residents — even in the few months since the region’s air quality recovered after the Caldor and Dixie fires were finally extinguished.

TREE REMOVAL

PG&E Communications Specialist Megan McFarland said the undergrounding project is separate from the utility company’s long-term fire risk mitigation effort, which includes a stated mission to underground 10,000 miles of power line located in or near high fire-threat areas.

This year’s mitigation plan, presented to California’s newly formed Office of Energy Infrastructure, accounts for 118 miles of that project, less than a mile of which to be done in Nevada County.

MacFarland said undergrounding work apart from Rule 20 that totals less than a mile will be completed in Grass Valley, Chicago Park and Nevada City.

In the meantime, Carrera awaits for the aesthetic benefits of the undergrounding. The powerlines are still up, the innkeeper said, even though they are not being used.

“We’ve stopped AT&T cars in the street and asked them when they are taking it down,” Carrera said, to no avail. Carrera said she hopes whatever work remains incomplete does not interrupt this summer’s busy tourist season.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com