Under the lights one more time: Community memorial to be held for Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielson

A community ceremony will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday April 6 at Nevada Union High School's Hooper Stadium to honor Justin Gardner and Tyler Nielson, two NU students who died in a fatal car wreck last weekend.

Coordinated by community members Tiffany Marin, Sandy Heilaman and Jody Osceola, the event will give attendees an opportunity to gather and share their memories of Justin and Tyler, while spending one last Friday night under the lights.

Opening remarks will be given by pastor Mike Griffin of Sierra Presbyterian Church, followed by several speakers. The public event is casual attire, though students and attendees are encouraged to where Nevada Union colors blue and gold. There will be light refreshments immediately following the memorial.

For more information or questions contact Marin at gravestiffany@yahoo.com or Osceola at jody.osceola@yahoo.com.