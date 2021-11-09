Under pressure: Students make PSA about stress

Nevada County Media in Grass Valley recently hosted six students from Silver Springs High School for a team-building exercise that resulted in a two-minute public service announcement.

The team-building program is available now to local businesses, organizations and schools, helping people improve their ability to work together and solve problems while sparking creativity and building relationships. After some four hours, participants leave with a finished video that promotes their product, organization or cause.

“I loved my experience,” said Silver Springs High School student Elyce Kesel, 16. “It was like a bright light went on when I entered the facility.”

The Nevada County Media team-building program is available now to local businesses, organizations and schools, helping people improve their ability to work together and solve problems while sparking creativity and building relationships. From left, Silver Springs High School students Diane Rogers, Elyce Kesel, Eliora Gulizia and Haley Forbes, with Nevada County Media Intern Mentor Todd Sheets, far right.

Jill Sonnenberg

Fellow student Kyle Frandsen, 17, found himself brainstorming, visioning and collaborating with people outside of his usual circle of friends.

“We were all able to work together to create something,” Frandsen said. “It was really fun. I would highly recommend it.”

The six students used a script researched and written by Operations Executive Suzanne Warren, and were led by Intern Mentor Todd Sheets. Every student took a role in the project, including producer and director. They learned the basics of video production, as each student spent time in front of the camera and used a teleprompter to perform. In small groups, they worked with professional staff to select background music and additional video that complemented their recorded performances.

Then, Production Manager Andrew Rolland edited the students’ work into a two-minute public service announcement

Their project highlighted a concern of many young people: Stress at school, at home and in their relationships, heightened by the pressures of social media and the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The video was published on Nevada County media’s YouTube channel.

Student Diane Rogers, 17, described Nevada County Media’s 10,000-square-foot production and editing facility as “a whole new world.”

“The experience helped bring us together. We assisted each other with constructive criticism,” Rogers said.

“I found it really comfortable,” added student Eliora Gulizia, 17. “Everyone around us was very welcoming and wanted to give us the best experience … I’d like to do it again.”

Trina Kleist is a freelancer for The Union

SCHEDULE A WORKSHOP To schedule a team-building workshop at Nevada County Media, visit NevadaCountyMedia.org/field-trips or call 530-272-8862