Under control: Frenchtown Fire mostly contained, all evacuations lifted Wednesday morning

A Cal Fire Firehawk helicopter and air tanker 88 make a stop at the Grass Valley Interagency Air Attack Base while fighting the Frenchtown Fire Tuesday afternoon in Yuba County. Four air tankers used the air attack base during the fire fight.

Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters appeared to be on the tail end of their battle with the Frenchtown Fire as of Wednesday, with the blaze almost completely contained and authorities lifting all previously issued evacuation orders in Yuba County.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the blaze, which had covered approximately 90 acres, was 75% contained, with the fire’s forward progress having been completely halted, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

Additionally, all mandatory evacuation orders in Yuba County were reportedly lifted by 10 a.m. Wednesday and all roadways closed during the evacuations have since been reopened, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, Yuba County authorities had issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents near Vavassuer Way, Winther Way, Chavez Way, Brett Way Camper Lane, La Place Lane, and Clark Ranch Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and a Cal Fire analyst is in the area working with the Sheriff’s Office to investigate how the blaze may have started, Eldridge said.

Cal Fire initially responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a 20-acre blaze near the 9800 block of Frenchtown Road. The fire later expanded in size to around 70 acres, and an additional spot fire north of the first blaze was reported later in the day as having grown to 20 acres.

While the fire was only 25% contained as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Cal Fire Unit worked through the night to take control of blaze by the morning, according to Cal Fire’s Twitter account.

No injuries have been reported, although one structure in the area around Frenchtown Road was reported as possibly being damaged or destroyed during the fire, Eldridge added.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com