When Vince Seck and his family moved to the Grass Valley area in 1950, they acquired the property that encompasses current day Glenbrook Plaza and nearby shopping centers within Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
But back then, the area was known as Glenbrook Park and the attraction wasn’t shopping centers and fast food, as this area was the home of a world class race track and pleasure park that drew people from hundreds of miles around.
“This was an institution in Nevada County for 110 years,” Seck said of Glenbrook Park. “It was kind of a destination resort, and people started coming up from L.A., or Roseville or Auburn and camping for a week or a month or three months.”
“Three, four, five thousand people would show up to these blockbuster events,” Seck said. “And the picnics were blockbusters. The businesses would shut down, the mines would shut down on Labor Day. The Columbia Park boys from San Francisco, they would bring hundreds and they would camp out for the summer. The kids would play in the lake and the parents would dance at night and they would stay in these cabins,” Seck said.
Since, Glenbrook Park has become a distant memory now remembered by only a few, and as a former steward of the property, Seck has taken it upon himself to become an expert on Glenbrook’s history, showing slideshow presentations to interested parties.
One of those presentations piqued the interest of author Dr. Tanis Thorne, and she wanted to know more. She has since begun working closely with Seck to preserve their amassed research with the production of a book, or series of books, on the history of Glenbrook Park and Lake Olympia.
And yes, there once was a two acre lake called Lake Olympia in Glenbrook Basin.
The exact location of Lake Olympia has been debated over the years, though Seck’s recollections and correlations with historic maps puts that mystery to rest.
According to Seck, the edge of the lake is where the current day PG&E Brunswick Substation is located off of Sutton Way.
“If you turned into the (Sutton) cinema, if you parked on the edge of their lot, on Plaza Drive, you would look right into the lake,” Seck said. “We rented boats, regular wooden rowboats, several canoes, and several pontoon boats.”
The lake featured world class swimming and diving opportunities as well with a diving platform, trapeze, and waterslide.
Adjacent to the lake was a cemented in pool for use only by women and children as well as a 100-foot long wooden bathhouse that folks would use for changing.
In the center of Lake Olympia was maybe one of its most attractive features — a small island where a 50x100 foot dancing platform was constructed.
“It was the most romantic places and they had moonlight dances and it was the dance center for Nevada County for at least two decades,” Tanis Thorne said. “People would go there and there was jazz and swing and ragtime and blues and saxophones and they would dance from 9 a.m ‘til 3 a.m in the morning and sometimes until dawn. It was just the happening place.”
During the evolution of the property, the dance floor was expanded and a roof was even built over it.
According to Seck and Thorne’s research, Bing Crosby once performed at Lake Olympia.
Between Lake Olympia, and the adjacent racetrack — Glenbrook Park — there was a lot happening in Glenbrook Basin.
“Things were going on all the time,” Seck said. “Every organization in town would rent the facility for their company picnics and the schools would go to it, churches, it was a very busy place.”
The history of recreation in the Glenbrook Basin region dates all the way back to the 1850s and 60s as a way for the local miners to let loose after their long shifts underground.
“On Sunday they needed something to do,” Seck said of the miners. “They worked their six days hard in the mines and took Sunday off and you went for a picnic. And if you had a horse that could race, you would do that. And that’s the way Glenbrook started, just a bunch of guys racing horses.”
The picnic area was known as Ismert’s Grove and featured a 40-foot wide and one-mile long horse racing track with a multi-tiered grand stand.
“This was a premiere rack track,” Thorne said. “One of the biggest in California, certainly one of the big ten in the northern part of the state.”
“It was serious that they raced by illumination, the first track to do that,” Seck said.
But the year round usefulness of the race track had it’s limitations. Racing was basically kept to only the summer months because the rest of the year it would be too muddy to use.
“Then they put the big horse racing in and they agreed that they needed something better. So they built this lake,” Seck said. “And then in 1901, they opened up as Lake Olympia, rather than Ismert’s Grove.”
“This pleasure park starts to take off,” Thorne said. “And [Glenbrook Park] starts to whither because they got the island in the middle of the lake. With the dance hall right in the middle there.”
For a brief time, automobile racing occurred at Glenbrook Park.
“And with Glenbrook [Park], it was just so hard to maintain this racetrack, was my guess,” Thorne said.
The fate of the Glenbrook Park raceway and Lake Olympia is a memory that Vince Seck won’t forget as a huge fire consumed the facilities on Oct. 14, 1958.
Seck was a police officer covering a scene where he couldn’t leave when he got the call.
“They called me and said hey your place is burning down, I couldn’t leave, I was right in the middle of a bloody scene,” Seck said.
When Seck did get the chance to return to his property there was little left.
“That rig burned right to the ground,” Seck said.
“I guess when it burned it dumped ashes and debris for miles,” Seck said. “That same year we had a heavy rain and snow and the snow caved in the big 100-foot long bathhouses. The dam eroded out so we no longer had a lake and there was no use rebuilding that.”
So now Seck and Thorne are working to preserve their amassed history on Glenbrook Park and Lake Olympia so that they can make sure that the rich history of Glenbrook Basin is preserved forever.
Those with memories or photos of Glenbrook Park, or Lake Olympia are encouraged to contact Dr. Thorne at 949-910-5695
“Vince and I want to tell the full story of Lake Olympia so that people remember this place,” Thorne said.