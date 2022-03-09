Uncertainty: Rain could come to Nevada County early next week

A dramatic thunderstorm sent lightning bolts across Nevada County skies Friday evening as seen from Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin, where hail and some snow fell. The storm did little to produce much precipitation.

Photo: Elias Funez

The weekend forecast looks cool and dry before the possibility of rain on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night’s winds were anticipated to gust up to 25 to 35 mph in the Grass Valley area.

Traffic on Interstate 80 could be affected this morning, given light snow showers that accompanied the gusts at Nevada County’s higher elevations.

Meteorologist Anna Wanless said her office is monitoring the possibility for some wet weather and widespread rain at higher elevations — 7,000 feet — early next week.

A lightning bolt stretches across Grass Valley’s skies Friday evening. Another chance of precipitation will occur this coming Monday and Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

The service expects 2 to 4 inches of snow “at pass level,” Wanless said.

Wanless said travelers and commuters should go slow as they enter the Sierra and mind slick roads from light rain.

“We’re not looking at too heavy amounts at this point,” Wanless said. “There’s some uncertainty because it’s still pretty far out.”

Wanless said the two heavy moisture weather events that have happened so far — the first in late October and the second in late December — were not enough for California to maintain an above average water year.

Thunder and lightning made for a dramatic show in Grass Valley Friday evening, though they did little to help the area’s lack of rain.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We kind of flatlined after early January,” Wanless said. “We fell below normal on February 26.”

The weather service recorded 0.09 inches of rainfall in Grass Valley from the previous weekend, Wanless said, adding that a sudden hailstorm was dramatic and heavy, but the weather event did not yield much precipitation.

“(That amount comes from) about the time frame when that cropped up, but it’s not representative of the entire thunderstorm,” Wanless said, noting the variances between Nevada County’s microclimates.

Wanless said that, according to the weather service’s 30-year average, Grass Valley should have received 39.4 inches. Thus far, since the start of the water year — Oct. 1 until today — the region has received 36.32 inches.

Bolts of lightning stretch across the skies above Grass Valley during Friday evening’s thunderstorm.

photo: Elias Funez

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com