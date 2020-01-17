UN chapter hosts guest scientist and climate crisis meeting

The Nevada County chapter of the United Nations Association is taking up the challenge from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to focus in 2020 on the global climate crisis. A kick-off community meeting, hosted by the UNA-USA Golden Empire chapter is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on February 2 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church Street in Grass Valley. This event will mark the start of a year dedicated to local organizing and information dissemination, in association with other local organizations working on the climate crisis. This year the theme, “Our Planet, Our Future” is the focus of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

Environmental scientist Dana Nuccitelli, author of “Climatology Vs. Pseudoscience,” will provide a keynote. He has published 10 peer-reviewed studies related to climate change and has written for Skeptical Science and The Guardian newspaper. Other local speakers will also participate.

For 75 years, the UN has been the global force for peacekeeping, feeding/housing refugees and delivering health care. Now the UN has turned to “an all-out counter-attack” on the global climate crisis.

The UNA-USA encourages support and networking among local organizations. Already involved are Citizens Climate Lobby, Climate Action Now, the Sunrise Movement, Solar Ovens International and the Plastic Waste Reduction Coalition. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of this free event. All are welcome. For reservations, email kdps@yahoo.com or call 530-274-1772.