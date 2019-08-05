U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa to visit Grass Valley on Wednesday

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, whose district includes a majority of Nevada County, is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Grass Valley.

LaMalfa, R-Richvale, will host a 10:30 a.m. community coffee and congressional update event at Grass Valley City Hall, 125 E. Main St. The public is invited.

A question-and-answer session is expected, a spokesman for the congressman said.

LaMalfa is serving his fourth term in Congress. It’s the first time his party has been in the minority since he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

LaMalfa won reelection against Democrat Audrey Denney by 160,046 to 131.548 votes, or 54.9% to 45.1%.

The congressman for the first time lost two counties in November’s election — Nevada and Butte. He won every county in his first three elections to Congress.