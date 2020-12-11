U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa supports election lawsuit dismissed by Supreme Court

A Texas lawsuit supported by U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa alleging voting irregularities in several states and asking for an injunction stopping certification was dismissed Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The suit, filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and supported by more than 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, claims voting procedure changes in battleground states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin violated the Constitution, using the coronavirus pandemic as pretext.

The suit sought to hold off election certification and delay the deadline for Electoral College votes to be cast, but was dismissed by majority opinion of the court for lack of standing. Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas argued for the court to hear the suit in their dissent.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the decision states. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its election. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

An amicus brief supporting the defendant states was signed onto by 22 states Thursday, including California.

Nevada County Republican Party Chair Bob Hren supported the lawsuit.

“I strongly support that brief and the lawsuit that alleges violations of the U.S. Constitution by the four states when they adopted election procedures not by legislative action but rather by court and executive decrees,” Hren said in an email. “These illegal actions cast doubt on the outcome of their elections.”

Hren declined to comment on whether the party was concerned about voting practices in California’s election.

LaMalfa, whose district includes most of Nevada County, could not be reached for comment Friday, but previously questioned the integrity of the election. Last month LaMalfa took to social media expressing concern that the outcome may be illegitimate in a post that was flagged as potentially ”misleading” by Twitter.

“The circumstances surrounding this Presidential election point to a fraudulent outcome,” the post reads. “The reports we’ve seen of non-residents, deceased voters, potential mail fraud, and partisan poll watching are deeply concerning, and must be challenged.”

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, whose district includes a small portion of eastern Nevada County, also supported the lawsuit.

This month LaMalfa introduced election legislation that, among other provisions, would only count ballots arriving at the elections office by Election Day and would not accept ballots turned in by proxy, unless done by a direct family member.

He also joined several Republican representatives in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr asking the Justice Department to use all resources at its disposal to combat “widespread reports of irregularities.”

After directing the department to investigate any substantial allegations of voter fraud last month, Barr has since said no widespread fraud that could have changed the election outcome has been found.

So far, suits attempting to overturn the outcome of the election have been unsuccessful.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.