U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa responds to Trump tweet about fire funding

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa responded Wednesday to a tweet by President Donald Trump about California’s forest fires, saying threats to federal funding don’t help.

Trump in his tweet said "Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!"

LaMalfa in a release said that he shares Trump’s frustration with state regulations that create a "stranglehold," but added that the president’s threats don’t help.

"… the immediate problem for fire victims is the first need, and threats to FEMA funding are not helpful and will not solve the longer term forest management regulatory problems," LaMalfa said.

"The President has seen first-hand our fire-ravaged areas in Northern California," LaMalfa continued. "He made the promise to help, and I expect him to keep it. I appreciate the speed and great amount of disaster relief funds that have been committed following his visit to Paradise. We have policies that must change federally, and I have helped write and push for the needed policy changes that passed the House but were held up in the Senate last year."

LaMalfa represents California’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. His district includes most of Nevada County.