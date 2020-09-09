U.S. Forest Service shutters national forests statewide

Due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state, the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region is announcing a temporary closure of an additional 10 national forests, meaning all 18 national forests in California are now closed.

The closure of the additional 10 forests was effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. These additional forests include the Tahoe National Forest, Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. This decision will be reevaluated daily as conditions change.

The service had closed eight National Forests on Monday evening. Explosive growth of fires throughout California during that day and late evening Tuesday led to this updated decision.

Those not affected by the closures include: People with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this order; people with a Forest Service non-special-use written authorization to conduct non-recreational activities, such as harvesting timber or forest products, or grazing livestock; owners or lessees of land, to the extent necessary to access their land; residents, to the extent necessary to access their residences; persons engaged in a business, trade, or occupation are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above, but may use National Forest System roads to the extent necessary to carry out their business, trade, or occupation.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the state is historic,” said Regional Forester Randy Moore. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires.”

The Forest Service thanks its partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding of this monumental fire threat. It is critical that all Californians and national forest visitors follow these important closures and restrictions for their own safety and the safety of firefighters. Citizens with specific questions within their area may call their local forests for more information.

The Forest Service manages 18 national forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, which encompasses over 20 million acres across California, and assists forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands. National forests supply 50% of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/R5.

Source: U.S. Forest Service