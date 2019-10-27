Tykes on trikes at Forest Lake Christian Preschool

The first annual “Trike-a-thon” was held at the newly opened Forest Lake Christian Preschool on Oct. 22. Proceeds from the event will go toward classroom enhancements in science, dramatic play and group time. With lots of school and family support, preschoolers were cheered on as they rode as many laps as they could in five minutes. The Forest Lake Falcon mascot attended and added antics to the event. The bike track was donated last summer by retired Nevada County contractor Dennis Heifner. Drone videographer, Titus Davis, of Lodestone Drone Productions, gave the crowd a bird’s eye view of the fundraiser.

“My main goal with the preschool Trike-a-Thon was that the preschoolers would have a great time, and I think that goal was accomplished,” said Preschool Director Michelle Davis. “I am also blown away by the incredible generosity of Forest Lake families who made Trike-a-Thon pledges. I am looking forward to growing our science and dramatic play materials, and I could not have done it without them.”