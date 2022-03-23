Two years in: Pandemic recognized at two-year mark by hospital, memorial

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says there is cause for encouragement.

On March 11, the hospital recognized the pandemic’s two-year mark by having a part of its building “light up blue,” both to honor the work of health care workers and others during the pandemic and to remember the lives lost to COVID-19, she said.

“At the beginning, we weren’t hit too hard,” Katterhagen said. “It seemed like we weren’t being as affected as some of our larger centers.”

“And then, last August, we really saw a spike here in Nevada County, followed by the next wave which was this past January,” she said.

While the hospital in January saw a higher admission of patients with COVID-19 than any previous month in the pandemic, according to Katterhagen, these patients “weren’t as critically sick” as those admitted during the preceding year and a half. She attributed this to the information, medication, and vaccines which are now available.

It has provided encouragement to many that “we have turned a corner” in regards to COVID-19, said Katterhagen.

“And, maybe we’re not going to get rid of it altogether. I really do think COVID will always be part of our life in some way, shape, or form, much like many infectious diseases,” she said. “But, it’s manageable and we have medications and we have vaccinations that can both prevent and treat an illness that, two years ago, when it was initially diagnosed, was much more fatal than it is today.”

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital registered nurse Steve Russell gets the second coronavirus vaccine last year from employee health nurse Shin Newsom. Nevada County, and the world, recently passed the two year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elias Funez

Another shift, which Katterhagen described as happening during the previous six weeks, is an increase in patients whose COVID-19 infections were unknown to them and discovered during a test as they were admitted, as opposed to causing their visit.

“I’m very encouraged now,” she said. “I feel like we are moving in the right direction.”

In a Q&A on COVID-19, Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke said that the county was “at a good place right now.”

“So, hopefully we can take some time to enjoy this, but don’t let your guard down. We still have to be prepared and on guard and ready to react if we need to, and prevention is still the best approach,” said Cooke. “And, if we can prevent disease from getting going by vaccinating, masking, and doing other things we know work, then we hopefully will continue to be in a really good place.”

REMEMBRANCE

Attendees of a ceremony in Nevada City last year left memorial flowers at the site. Sarah Regan, an organizer of the event, said it was important in the memorial’s creation that all materials used — manzanita, willow, and granite — be native to Nevada County. “It was really ... a very emotional collaboration to find what would express that, and how best to represent the lives," said Regan.

Victoria Penate

In May, a sculpture was installed in Robinson Plaza in Nevada City in remembrance of the Nevada County residents lost to COVID-19.

At the time, 75 COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in the county. As of Wednesday, according to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard, the total has risen to 136.

The sculpture included a small box which read, “Share condolences and personal losses,” and contained tags for visitors to attach. Also attached to the sculpture were wooden rings, each symbolizing a person who had lost their life to COVID-19, some bearing the person’s name while others identified only their gender.

Alicia Funk, who co-organized a ceremony held in Nevada City following the sculpture’s original installation, said that, nearly a year later, additional people had heard about the memorial and added their family members’ names to it.

“When the sculpture opened, we had 75 engraved rings honoring community members we had lost,” she said in an email. “Now we have 136 people we are remembering.”

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was illuminated on the evening of March 11, in remembrance of the two year anniversary of COVID-19.

Photo: Elias Funez

From its original installation in downtown Nevada City, the memorial sculpture was moved to Truckee in June and to the Madelyn Helling Library in Grass Valley in October, said Funk. Since December, it has been at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

According to Funk, it has been placed in the building’s lobby, and people are encouraged to “participate,” referring to the slips of paper on which the public may leave messages.

The sculpture will be in the Rood Center lobby until early April — approximately two years after the county recorded its first COVID-19 death on April 3, 2020 — although a part of the memorial will remain on site afterward.

“The granite rocks, their part of the sculpture, will be placed outside the Rood Center and remain there as a place where people can come and acknowledge lost family members and members of the community,” said Funk.

