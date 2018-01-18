Two winter systems expected to hit Northern California

Snow levels tonight through Friday are expected to reach as low as 2,500 feet.

Up to an inch of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley while a foot or even two feet of snow may hit the mountains.

Snow levels are expected to drop below pass levels today, falling even further on Friday with light accumulation as low as the upper foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

After things clear up, another storm is expected Sunday and Monday with snow levels possibly returning to as low as 3,000 feet. That system may drop as much as a half inch of rain in the valley and more snow to the mountains is forecast.

Source: National Weather Service