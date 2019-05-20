Two weeks remain until special election for state Senate District 1 seat

Nevada County elections officials had received 6,900 ballots — representing about 10% of registered voters — as of Monday morning for the special June 4 state Senate District 1 race.

Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34, are battling to take the former seat of Ted Gaines, who left after winning a spot on the state Board of Equalization. The special election is occurring in the 11 counties that comprise the 1st state Senate district, including Nevada County.

This is a vote-by-mail county, meaning all registered Nevada County voters should receive a ballot in the mail. Voters can return their completed ballot by mail, by dropping it at one of a handful of designated locations or by voting in person at a vote center.

Nevada County had 24,830 registered Democrats as of Monday and 22,173 Republicans. The third largest group was no party preference/decline to state with 16,843, reports state.

The county had 67,850 registered voters as of Monday.

Six candidates originally vied for the seat, though Democrat Steve Baird — who ran in 2016 as a Republican for the seat — said he dropped out of the race. His name still appeared on the ballot.

Dahle and Kiley garnered the most votes, respectively, but failed to get the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win the March 26 primary outright. That led to the June 4 runoff.

How to vote

Nevada County residents can vote at the Nevada County elections office, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4.

Truckee’s vote center — Truckee Town Hall, board chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road — opens Saturday. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until June 4, when it’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A vote center will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

Voters also can drop-off their ballots at one of several locations.

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

All drop-off sites close at 8 p.m. June 4.

