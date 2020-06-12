Two webinars about alcohol, suicide available for parents

The Coalition for Nevada County youth is encouraging people to participate in two upcoming webinars.

The first — “When Alcohol, Summer, COVID and Teens Intersect — is set for 3 p.m. Monday. People can register by visiting http://www.operationparent.org/calendar.

The second — “Suicide Prevention 101 for Parents: Recognizing Signs and What to Do” — is scheduled for noon Thursday. People can register by downloading a flyer here: http://www.smcbhrsblog.org/2020/06/11.

The first webinar will discuss how parents can prepare for summer, a time of increased alcohol risk among teens, as social distancing rules become relaxed.

The second will have information for parents on suicide warning sings and how to talk to their teen.

— The Union staff