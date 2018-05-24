Two vote centers open Saturday in Nevada County; Five more will follow June 2

The Nevada County elections office on Thursday mailed its third wave of ballots, sending replacements or issuing the vote-by-mail ballots to those who never received them.

Officials have said 67,183 ballots were mailed earlier this month. Around May 15 another 959 were issued, and on Thursday an additional 675.

Some people inadvertently discarded their ballots, leading them to ask for replacements, said Teal Caddy, clerk-recorder assistant II.

People who registered to vote after the first wave of ballots were mailed wouldn't have received one, she added.

Every registered county voter should receive a vote-by-mail ballot under a pilot program the Board of Supervisors opted to join. Precincts no longer exist. They're replaced by vote centers. Any voter can cast a ballot at the vote center of their choice. They also can mail in their completed ballot or drop it off at designated locations or any vote center.

The centers

Two vote centers open Saturday in Nevada County, with five more to follow just days before the June 5 election.

Any Nevada County voter can cast or drop off ballots at the elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City; and Town Hall Truckee Board Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road. Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through June 4.

Five other vote centers will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 through June 4. Two are in Grass Valley: Gold Miners Inn, Room E, 121 Bank St.; and the Best Western Gold Country Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way.

There's one in Penn Valley: Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road.

The Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, is the vote center for South County.

Truckee's facility is the Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road.

All seven vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, election day.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.