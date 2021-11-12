Two vacancies on Nevada City Planning Commission to be filled

Nevada City is currently screening candidates to complete its Planning Commission, a five-member body comprised of individuals appointed by the council.

Any resident of the city may complete an application form and submit it to the deputy city clerk, said City Manager Joan Phillipe. There is no set deadline.

“The timing really depends on when the council members make their decision,” said Phillipe. “From there, the appointments are publicly announced at the next council meeting, where their oaths of office will be taken.”

Mayor Duane Strawser and Vice Mayor Douglas Fleming will each select one commissioner.

Commissioner terms run the same as the appointing council member. Strawser’s term ends June 2022, and Fleming’s ends in June 2024.





The appointment Strawser will make fills a vacancy left by Stuart Lauters, who resigned from the commission in August.

Fleming’s decision will fill a vacancy left by Laurie Oberholtzer, who was removed recently in a 3-to-2 vote. Council member Gary Petersen and Fleming supported her remaining.

COMMISSIONER QUALITIES

Fleming said he’s already interviewed three candidates, adding anyone could excel as a highly effective planning commissioner. He’s looking for a commissioner who shares his views on managed growth and who will follow city ordinances in cases where issues are clearly addressed. He also wants someone who will look for ways to support building applicants while sticking to the integrity of the historic ordinance and other guiding documents when issues are not as clear cut.

While appeals to Planning Commission decisions should be rare, Fleming said they can be appropriate.

He recalled the sign on the National Hotel as an example. The city’s signage ordinance did not allow for such a sign, and the commission denied a variance. However, the council found a way to make it work by narrowly amending the ordinance.

“We needed to find a way to help the National get its sign, and we did it using the proper framework,” said Fleming. “And now it’s so exciting to have so many qualified applicants who want to be of service to our community.”

Phillipe added any member of the public can appeal a planning commission decision as long as it is done within the appeal window, generally 15 days. The commission has no authority to waive or adjust impact fees.

“Their purview is related to architectural review, historic district sign review, tree removal and small lot split decisions,” she said. “They also make recommendations to council on larger subdivision map proposals and land use policies such as a zoning ordinance amendment.”

As to amendments to the city’s general plan, it is state legislation or the City Council that can initiate a general plan amendment. The Planning Commission could make a recommendation, but the council has final authority.

Phillipe said there is no requirement for candidates to have a background in real estate or building financing to be a commissioner.

“The commission serves to assure the city’s general plan and other planning documents are implemented through the review of development applications on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “It is also the decision-making body on many proposals before the city.”

