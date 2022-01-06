Two utility workers fall 50 feet during repair work
Cal Fire/Placer County Fire Department responded to a report of two utility workers who fell approximately 50 feet while trying to repair electrical lines after the last storm near Rollins Lake and You Bet roads in Colfax.
Due to their remote location and road conditions, firefighters utilized stokes to extract them to the awaiting ambulances.
The utility workers were transported to Sutter Roseville Trauma Hospital with major to moderate injuries by AMR (American Medical Response).
Source: Cal Fire
