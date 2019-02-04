Two suspects linked to vehicle break-ins, stolen checks in Grass Valley, Nevada City

An alert bank teller was able to help local police nab the suspects in two vehicle break-ins, and multiple attempts to cash stolen checks from one of the burglaries, late last week.

On Jan. 31, a teller at Bank of the West in the 400 block of Brunswick Road called 911 to report that a woman was trying to deposit two forged checks. The teller was able to stall the woman, identified as Cheri Lynn Smith, 43, of Grass Valley.

According to Nevada City Police Det. Luke Holdcroft, the checks were stolen from a vehicle in Nevada City on Dec. 29. Authorities had been trying to track down the suspect, who reportedly had made several earlier attempts to cash checks.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of second degree burglary, forgery and identity theft, and remains in custody in Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in lieu of $12,000 bail.

During the investigation, a second suspect was identified as Keith Alexander Rushing, 25, of Grass Valley. Rushing reportedly also had attempted to deposit some forged checks stolen from Nevada City.

Grass Valley Police officers assisting with Smith's arrest did an area check and found Rushing a short distance from the bank, said Capt. Steve Johnson.

Recommended Stories For You

Rushing was on probation with search and seizure terms, Johnson said. Officers searched a backpack he had in his possession and reportedly found a checkbook with the stolen checks that he was trying to pass at the bank.

They also found items including school books and homework linked to a Nov. 28 vehicle theft, Johnson said.

In that incident, a student from Nevada Union Tech reported her vehicle had been broken into on Catherine Lane, and her backpack had been stolen as well as a Chromebook that belonged to the school.

"We had no suspects at the time," Johnson said, adding the Chromebook was not recovered.

Rushing was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, forgery with intent to defraud, identity theft, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail in lieu of $58,000 bail.

Rushing has been arrested four times since Jan. 1, Johnson noted — on Jan. 4 on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, on Jan. 10 for second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property, among other charges; and on Jan. 21 on a weapons charge.

Rushing has multiple arrests dating back to 2012. In 2014, he was charged with 23 counts, mostly for petty theft, in connection with breaking into multiple vehicles in Grass Valley. He allegedly was found with approximately $75 in change, most of which consisted of silver dollars that have been identified by the victim of the theft, as well as checks, checkbooks, debit cards and credit cards, sunglasses, a cellphone and an iPod. He subsequently pleaded no contest to three counts of petty theft with three or more priors. In April 2016, he was arrested in connection with theft from a police vehicle and charged with petty theft and criminal conspiracy, as well as trespassing.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.