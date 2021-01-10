Two subjects arrested for string of lower Colfax area thefts

James Jordan Zinola



Taylor Rae Fletcher



Two subjects linked to a series of thefts in the lower Colfax area were arrested Saturday, authorities said.

The suspects are identified as James Jordan Zinola, 30, and Taylor Rae Fletcher, 27, both residents of western Nevada County.

Each has been booked under felony grand theft and conspiracy charges, with bail set at $20,000. As of Sunday afternoon, both remained in custody.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Shane Peltzer, Zinola and Fletcher were employed delivering newspapers for The Union, and based on the timing of the thefts they are charged with, appear to have committed these while on their delivery routes.

Both suspects have been terminated from their routes, said The Union Publisher Don Rogers.

“We’re appalled at that behavior,” Rogers said, adding that he apologized to customers on those routes who didn’t get their papers.

Peltzer said the thefts were “crimes of opportunity, in the sense of unlocked vehicles and such,” occurring as early as late last month and as recently as Saturday.

“They could be dated further back, but that’s what we’ve linked currently,” he said, adding later that authorities will continue to monitor theft reports for a possible connection.

“If new cases come in, in that area, we’ll see if we can link it to those individuals,” said Peltzer. “If there are older cases, we’ll vet those as well to see if any of that property may have been found on those individuals at the time they were arrested.”

Peltzer said the two subjects were arrested separately, both in Yuba County.

Zinola, he said, was arrested Saturday afternoon by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by Yuba County authorities, who also located Fletcher and arrested her hours later.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.