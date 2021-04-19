Two students at Bear River test positive for COVID-19

From a release:

Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email serves as our mandatory notification informing you of additional positive cases of COVID-19 at Bear River High School.

Student #1 – last on campus 4/15

Student #2 – Full Distance; last on campus 4/15 for athletics

Public Health has been notified and the individuals have been taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individuals and their households have been placed in isolation and they are working with their healthcare providers to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

Individuals identified as having close contact exposures in connection to these instances have been notified. Furthermore, locations on campus where these individuals had contact have been properly cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with additional pertinent information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your student for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student has symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your healthcare provider.

If you have questions or concerns surrounding these instances please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella

Assistant Superintendent

Nevada Joint Union High School District