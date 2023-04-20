Staff Writer
Two Cal Fire employees have been awarded the California Gold Medal of Valor, the state of California’s highest honor for life saving events.
Cal Fire Captain Eric Ayers and Joe Kennedy, heavy fire equipment operator of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for Cal Fire were honored at this week’s Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting, at the invitation of Supervisor Chair Ed Scofield.
Captain Ayers was recognized for the award this year, and Kennedy was awarded it after the 2018 events of the Camp Fire in Paradise, but due to the lock down restrictions enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the recognitions were put on hold, according to Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes who introduced the two employees during the meeting.
On November 8, 2018, Cal Fire heavy fire equipment operator Joe Kennedy arrived in Paradise during the first hours of the Camp Fire to find that fire had established itself along the Pentz’s Road corridor with hundreds of residents, patients and employees of the Feather River Hospital trying to flee the area, according to Chief Estes.
An engine, ironically from Nevada County, adjacent to Kennedy, became stuck in traffic along with dozens of other vehicles on Pearson Road near Dry Creek Road so the engine captain ordered air support, but conditions were too extreme and Engine 2390 became stuck in traffic along with dozens of other vehicles, according to Chief Estes.
“Then over the radio came the request from the trapped engine officer, “Can we at least get a dozer to move cars on Pearson Road?’” Chief Estes said. “Kennedy was a couple miles away and started moving toward the stranded vehicles.”
Kennedy encountered a California Highway Patrol officer and nurses trying to escape the fire on foot. The CHP officer waved his flashlight because the visibility was extremely limited, according to Chief Estes.
Kennedy stopped to see what was happening, but when the nurses climbed into the dozer. Kennedy explained that he didn’t have room for the two of them inside the dozer and directed them to get into the fire engine directly behind him, according to the report.
Traffic was at a standstill on Pearson Road and the area was burning under strong winds with the flames consuming brush, timber structures and vehicles, according to Chief Estes.
Vehicles were all trying to move West on Skyway Road to get out of town and the vehicles on Pearson Road that were nearest the ravine were catching fire.
“People had bailed out of the burning cars and were taking refuge in the next vehicle and then the next vehicle…or whatever structure they could find,” Estes said. “Kennedy used the dozer through backyards and subdivisions… to push vehicles off the road, allowing traffic to flow and continue west on Pearson Road.”
“Kennedy went above and beyond the call of duty at great risk to his own life,” Estes said.
Cal Fire Captain Eric Ayers came upon the scene of a serious vehicle accident on Highway 49 in Nevada County while off duty and found a victim trapped inside a burning vehicle back in 2021, according to Chief Estes.
“Eric took immediate action, enlisting the help of his daughter to gather fire extinguishers from stopped vehicles while he proceeded to gain access to the burning vehicle and attempt to free the victim,” according to Chief Estes.
The vehicle became heavily involved with fire and smoke, and Eric was pushed back numerous times while trying to extricate the victim through the doors, even cutting the sunroof opening larger with a sawzall he obtained from another stopped vehicle, according to Chief Estes.
Ayers placed himself in harm’s way and eventually the young man was pulled from the vehicle. The driver suffered third degree burns and traumatic injuries, spending months in the UC Davis burn unit, but he survived the accident and is recovering to this day, according to Chief Estes.
“Eric was awarded the highest honor given to California emergency responders, the governor’s Gold Medal of Valor,” Chief Estes said.
Both heroes are long time Nevada County residents. Captain Ayers has served for 32 years and this is his second time receiving the Gold Medal of Honor.
“In his younger career Captain Ayers was awarded the Gold Medal of Valor for life saving efforts in a swift water event in Alaska in a Modoc Unit,” Chief Estes said.
There are about 15 — 20 state employees, entirety from emergency services that are awarded the Gold Medal of Valor each year, according to Chief Estes.