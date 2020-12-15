Two robbed at gunpoint in drug deal gone bad

Two 18 year olds were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in what law enforcement said was a drug deal gone bad.

The incident is still under investigation and the culprits are being sought, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

One of the victims called 911 at 7:20 p.m. to report having been robbed and pistol whipped while trying to buy marijuana, dispatch reports stated.

The two men told officers they had agreed to meet the sellers in the 400 block of Henderson Street.

“They were social media acquaintances,” Bates said, adding the suspects are believed to be from the Sacramento area.

“Three suspects arrived, and all three were armed with handguns,” Bates said. “They held the two victims at gunpoint, and hit one of them multiple times in the head and face with a firearm.”

The suspects took several personal items, including a cell phone and a wallet, before leaving the area in a car, Bates said.

The victim who was hit had some minor injuries and was evaluated by a paramedic at the scene, he said.

